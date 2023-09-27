Monika Blunder Beauty

Enhance the cheek’s natural glow with the help of the Monika Blunder Beauty Liquid Flush Cheek Tint, a liquid cream blush that provides a flawless flushed finish. Providing buildable colour to adjust the intensity, this blush gives the skin a beautiful sun-kissed look. Crafted with safflower oil, this blush helps to improve the skin’s texture. Capric triglyceride helps to moisturise the skin, arnica flower extract helps to soothe irritated skin and edelweiss extract is a powerful antioxidant that is beneficial for dry and sensitive skin. Easy to blend with either a brush or the fingertips, the Monika Blunder Beauty Liquid Flush Cheek Tint is a vegan and cruelty-free makeup product. As with all Monika Blunder Beauty products, this blush contains no parabens, phthalates or sulphates. Key Benefits Provides a flawless flushed finish Liquid cream formula Buildable colour Blends easily with either a brush or fingertips Vegan and cruelty-free Contains no parabens, phthalates or sulphates SKU# UK200036673