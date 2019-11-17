Pixi

Liquid Fairy Lights

$15.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Instantly brighten your eyes and add intense, dimensional sparkle with this Liquid Fairy Lights Eye Color from Pixi by Petra. This liquid glimmer eyeshadow features silver sparkles that create a truly other-worldly look, and the lightweight formula is infused with chamomile and rose extracts that hydrate and nourish. Wear this fun sparkle eye color on bare lids, or put it on atop eyeshadow to create a bold, outstanding look.Pixi was created 20 years ago by makeup artist Petra Strand. Pixi has a loyal worldwide following thanks to high quality, natural and skin-loving ingredients utilized for both makeup and skincare. Petra’s passion is to create beauty products that achieve a healthy-looking, natural glow in no time. The now iconic Glow Tonic was created as the perfect skin-prep before makeup, and continues to make women look themselves, only better.