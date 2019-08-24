Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
Stila

Liquid Eyeshadow Set ($72 Value)

$35.00
At Nordstrom
A trio of full-sized Liquid Eyeshadows by Stila in iconic shades to create a long-wearing, lustrous eye look.
Featured in 2 stories
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale's Best Beauty Deals
by Samantha Sasso
Our Under-$50 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Wish
by Emily Ruane