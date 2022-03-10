Stila Cosmetics

Liquid Eye Shadow

$24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Stila Cosmetics

An award-winning, long-wearing sparkle liquid glitter eyeshadow that gives your eyes a real wow! factor. ▪ Combines the perfect mix of pearl and glitter to lavish eyes with incredible luster and shimmer. ▪ Glides on effortlessly, then dries down smoothly, locking in maximum sparkle with minimal fallout. ▪ Uniquely lightweight, water-infused texture. ▪ Eye glitter gives a barely-there, refreshing feel, and smooth color laydown. ▪ Non-tacky, non-transfer, adhesive base means minimal fallout. ▪ 40% water-infused base allows for quick drying and optimal shine on glitter eye makeup. Size(oz): 0.153 fl. oz. /4.5 mL PRECAUTION: In case of eye irritation, discontinue use of all eye cosmetics and see your ophthalmologist at once.