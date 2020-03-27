Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day

Liquid Dish Soap, Lemon Verbena, 16 Ounce Bottle (pack Of 3)

$18.99

Buy Now Review It

Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day liquid dish soaps are specifically made to make grease disappear, while also providing a special, singular scent for your entire home. Lemon Verbena dishwashing liquid has a light, refreshingly mild citrus scent. This tender herb blossoms in early summer and smells bright and new through and through. Our biodegradable dish soap cuts through grease yet is gentle enough for hand washing dishes, pots, and pans. The dishwashing liquid contains plant-derived cleaning ingredients that keep dishes clean and bright. Made without parabens, phthalates, animal derived ingredients,and always a cruelty free dish soap. Also available in other garden inspired scents and products such as body lotions, laundry detergents, candles, and so much more; Mrs. Meyer’s – rooted in goodness.