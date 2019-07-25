Barry M

Liquid Chrome Highlighter Drops In Beam Me Up

£6.99

Barry M's Liquid Chrome Highlighter Drops will give you that intense glow you've been dreaming of! Available in a range of gorgeously metallic shades, use them to brighten the skin and highlight your bone structure for an instantly shimmery glow. Containing striking pearls to reflect light, these magical drops can be used on their own for an intensely radiant highlight, or added to your favourite foundation or moisturiser for an all-over illuminated look. Vegan and cruelty free.