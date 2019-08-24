Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
Sephora Collection

#lipstories Lipstick

$8.00
At Sephora
This is lipstick for real life, not just ring lights—lipsticks for celebrating the wild adventures, best moments, and magical memories in your life. So grab a shade or four and take your lipstick outside. See you out there!
Featured in 1 story
Rihanna Just Proved Black Lipstick Is The New Red
by Mi-Anne Chan