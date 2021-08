MAC

Matte Lipstick

$19.00 $9.50

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Details M·A·C Matte Lipstick has a creamy rich formula with high colour pay-off in a no-shine matte finish. Formulated to shade, define, and showcase the lips. Hundreds of hues, high-fashion textures. The iconic product that made M·A·C famous. Try M·A·C's Pocket Size Perfection of Matte Lipstick Matte. A Little MAC Goes A Long Way.