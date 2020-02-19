Paula's Choice

Upon gracing the outdoors, it's not only your face that's vulnerable to the environmental elements; it's your lips as well. Offering broad-spectrum protection with a smooth, lightweight formula, Paula's Choice LipScreen SPF 50 is as much of a daily essential as your A.M. moisturizer and full-face sunscreen. Made to restore moisture into already dry, chapped lips while offering all-encompassing protection from future damage, this long-lasting sheer lippy is rich with the necessary oils and extracts to keep your pout healthy and hydrated throughout wear. Ideal for all skin types with a fragrance-free formula and a perfect foundation for all your lip color products, this balm evenly nourishes your lips with jojoba and olive oil to offer immense moisture while imparting a velvety soft, smooth feel. And with zero unpleasant aftertaste or visible texture, it's the perfect lip solution to apply and reapply from dusk 'til dawn. Tube should last approximately 12 weeks with regular use. Key Ingredients: Homosalate: provides UVB protection. Avobenzone: shields skin from entire range of the suns UVA rays. Hydrogenated Soybean Oil: helps repel free radicals and nourishes lips. Jojoba Oil: enhances skins barrier and ability to heal from damage. Hydrogenated Olive Oil: rich in antioxidants and replenishes moisture into lips.