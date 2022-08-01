Go-To

Lips!

$15.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: A restorative, soothing and deeply nourishing lip balm that comes to the rescue of dry, cracked lips, leaving them happier, healthier and more moisturised. This natural lip balm has been meticulously formulated with nourishing botanicals to ensure your lips are genuinely nourished, protected and conditioned. Wrap this product up and gift it along with others. Here are our self-care gift pack ideas. Key ingredients: Lanolin: a medical-grade form found in sheep’s wool that provides healing, moisturising and soothing effects to all types of skin, particularly delicate, dry and chapped skin. Sweet almond oil: rich in essential fatty acids, vitamins and amino acids, it helps to soften and nourish the skin. Jojoba oil: a light, nourishing oil that absorbs quickly into the skin and protects against moisture loss. Made without: Silicones, parabens, PEGs, sulphates (SLS/SLES), GMOs, mineral oils, petrolatum and synthetic colours. Pair it with: Go-To Pinky-Nudey Lips! Go-To Super Handy Stila Beauty Boss Lip Gloss