Zo Skin Health

Liprebuild

£38.00

Buy Now Review It

At Hilton Skin Clinics

Description Bio-engineered to reverse and restore severely dry, cracked and wrinkled lips using a clinically proven moisture recycling technology. Vitamins A, D and E and breakthrough plant stem cell antioxidants help defend exposed lips from further oxidative damage from sunlight and pollutants. An advanced patented peptide complex increases microcirculation to plump lips, improving overall shape, size and contour while restoring lips to their natural rosy color. Added cooling complex soothes sore lips. Powerful antioxidants help defend lips from continued exposure to the environment Soothes lips with a cooling complex For use with or without lip color Benefits: Plumps lips, improving overall shape, size and contour while helping to restore lips to their natural rosy color Stimulates collagen production to provide long lasting benefits Replenishes lips moisture content Soothes sore lips with added cooling complex Size: 16 g / 0.56 Oz.