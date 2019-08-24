Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
ColourPop

Lippie Stix – love Life

$6.00
At ColourPop
Get one swipe pigmentation in a full-coverage, ultra matte finish in a comfortable formula loaded with skin-loving ingredients like shea butter and Vitamin E.
Featured in 1 story
16 National Lipstick Day Sales To Shop Right Now
by Karina Hoshikawa