Drunk Elephant

Lippe Balm

$27.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

A moisturising, volumising lip balm that helps nourish super-delicate lips for a noticeably plump, youthful-looking pout. This clean formulation is spiked with an exotic blend of avocado, mongongo, cranberry and marula oils to deeply moisturise, replenish, hydrate and soften delicate lips. Enriched with a rare combination of peptides and sea fern algae, Lippe Balm helps to plump up the appearance of lips and deliver a better definition the lip line.