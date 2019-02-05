Talika

Lipocils Eyelash Treatment Supplement

$42.00 $39.00

The dream of naturally more beautiful eyelashes – without makeup or extensions – is now within reach. In 1994, Talika's Research team created Lipocils, an optimized version of the authentic 1948 Eyelash Cream, to maximize its effectiveness and practicality. The original formula's plant extracts are encapsulated in liposomes for more intense penetration. The treatment is applied using a brush that saturates the lashes, from the roots to the tips. Result: lashes that are even more beautiful and visibly stronger and fuller! For more than 20 years now, Lipocils has been synonymous with sublime lashes.