M·A·C's Lipglass / Starring You includes holiday-exclusive shades that can create a high-gloss, glass-like finish or a subtle sheen. Designed to be worn on its own, over Lip Pencil or Lipstick, it's the perfect product for creating shine that lasts. It's pigmented, very shiny and can impart subtle or dramatic color. It contains jojoba oil to help soften and condition the lips. Specially designed in shiny black packaging with a gradient of multicolored glitter and the M·A·C logo in rose gold.Benefits:Glass-like shineConditions lipsSmooths lips