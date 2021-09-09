RMS Beauty

Have some good, clean fun with your makeup routine. This innovative organic formula combines hydration and protection with rich mineral pigments to give a naturally beautiful finish to lips and cheeks. That's multitasking made easy. The Details Promise - a warm salmon-pink with very subtle golden shimmer Long-wearing cream formula with nourishing natural oils, butters, and waxes Organic, gluten-free, and cruelty-free 0.15 oz This item is not available for international export Revolve Style No. RMSR-WU53 Manufacturer Style No. L2C1 Actual packaging and materials may vary. Please read labels, warnings, and directions before use. How to Use Apply sparingly to lips and cheeks with clean fingers, then repeat to build more intense color For a natural shimmer effect, top with RMS Living Luminizer