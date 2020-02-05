Kari Gran

Lip Whip Perfector

$18.00

At Saks Fifth Avenue

WHAT IT IS. . This amazing buff and mask works as a gentle exfoliator, while also moisturizing and prepping your lips for color. Beyond its moisturizing properties, the Lip Whip Perfector is an excellent formula for removing existing lip color and also prepping the lips prior to application. 0.25 oz. Made in USA.WHAT IT DOES. . This amazing buff and mask works as a gentle exfoliator, while also moisturizing and prepping your lips for color.HOW TO USE IT. . To Exfoliate: Massage onto lips and remove with warm water. To Mask: Apply to lips and leave on for 3-5 minutes. Remove with warm water.INGREDIENTS. . Organic Ricinus Communis (Castor Seed) Oil, Organic Beeswax, Organic Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Oil, Organic Camellia Oleifera (Camellia Seed) Oil, Organic Olea Europaea (Olive) Oil, Calendula Officinalis (Calendula) Extract, Mica, Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxides, Silica, Tocopherol (Non GMO Vitamin E From Sunflower, Organic Mentha Piperita (Peppermint) Oil