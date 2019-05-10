Sleek Makeup

Lip Vip Lipstick In Flaunt It

£5.49

Buy Now Review It

At Boots

Sleek WhimWon Col VIP lipstickRoll Up! Roll Up! Welcome to a Whimsical Wonderland of fun-filled fairground rides, candy floss and pastel prettiness! Sleek MakeUP's new limited edition Whimsical Wonderland collection takes a leap into the punchy pleasures of pastels and exciting summer hues. Try a quirky twist on vibrant eyeshadow, glisten pretty with shades for your cheeks and lips or just scream if you wanna go faster!Give your lips a playful pop of colour with three new Lip VIP shades! The moisturising semi- matte formula gives you an intensely pigmented, velvety finish, without drying out your lips! Shades include Fancy Pants, a punchy peach, Hot Tottie a charming pink and Big Shot an ultra-sweet lavender.