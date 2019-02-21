Kjaer Weis

Lip Tint

Kjaer Weis Lip Tint is a luscious lip colour with the hydrating benefits of a lip balm, all encased in a sublime silvery compact that you won’t want to be without. Crafted from certified organic ingredients, it contains beeswax to nourish parched pouts, as well as natural oils – jojoba seed and rosa rubiginosa – to impart much-needed moisture. The subtle sheen of colour can be built up for more intense pigment payoff, so the only decision to make is which of the six flattering shades you want first. Bestselling ‘Passionate’ is a perfectly translucent berry hue; ‘Amazed’ is a pale, fresh lilac pink; ‘Rapture’ is bright, blue-based pink; ‘Romance’ is a vibrant, reddish-pink; ‘Beloved’ is a flattering blackberry-burgundy and ‘Lover’s Choice’ is warm, deep red inspired by the rich, velvety petals of a rose. Wonderfully versatile and flattering on almost all skin tones, we’ve an inkling you’ll be thankful for the Kjaer Weis Intelligent Refill System, which means that you can keep your precious compact and replenish it with a different colour every time you run out.