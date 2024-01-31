Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Vaseline
Lip Therapy Lip Balm Tin Cocoa Butter
£2.45
Buy Now
Review It
At Superdrug
Need a few alternatives?
Mighty Patch
Original (72 Count)
BUY
$19.79
Amazon
Dr. PawPaw
Ultimate Red Balm
BUY
$5.25
Ulta
Vaseline
Petroleum Jelly, Cocoa Butter (pack Of 2)
BUY
$8.99
Amazon
Lanolips
The Original 101 Ointment Multipurpose Superbalm
BUY
$16.95
Lanolips
More from Vaseline
Vaseline
Petroleum Jelly, Cocoa Butter (pack Of 2)
BUY
$8.99
Amazon
Vaseline
Petroleum Jelly Original 3 Count
BUY
$14.82
Amazon
Vaseline
Original Pure Petroleum Jelly, 50ml
BUY
£1.50
£1.65
Amazon
Vaseline
Vaseline Original Petroleum Jelly
BUY
£1.80
Boots
More from Skin Care
Mighty Patch
Original (72 Count)
BUY
$19.79
Amazon
Dr. PawPaw
Ultimate Red Balm
BUY
$5.25
Ulta
Vaseline
Petroleum Jelly, Cocoa Butter (pack Of 2)
BUY
$8.99
Amazon
Lanolips
The Original 101 Ointment Multipurpose Superbalm
BUY
$16.95
Lanolips
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted