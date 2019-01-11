Fresh

Lip Sugar Hydrating Lip Balm

What it is: A sinfully rich, cushiony balm that delivers 24-hour moisture with an addictive scent and velvety shine but no sticky after-feel.Who it's for: All skin types.What it does: It locks in moisture for soft, supple, healthy-looking lips. The rich, cushiony formula coats lips with a protective veil that smoothes and comforts on contact.Research results:In an in-vivo test after one month:- 100% of testers reported it immediately softened and soothed lips.- 97% of testers said it immediately protected, nourished and comforted the lips.- 97% of testers felt it smoothed the lip surface.- 96% of testers felt it improved the appearance of dry lips.- 93% of testers noticed their lips were immediately healthier-looking and more supple.- 87% of testers said it prevented dryness and their lips felt strengthened.- It is proven to lock in moisture and provide 24-hour hydration.How to use: Apply throughout the day when your lips need nourishment."/