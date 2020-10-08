Anastasia Beverly Hills

Lip Stain

Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Stain is an incredibly long-lasting lip stain with rich matte color, weightless feel and serious staying power. This is long-wearing lip color like you've never seen before. Our super-lightweight lip stain simply glides onto lips and delivers saturated color in a single swipe. The innovative formula goes on as light as water and feels like you're wearing nothing at all—yet delivers lush pigment that stays put all day long without drying out lips. Like a full-pigment lip tint, this waterproof lip product will withstand your whole day (it won't budge!), giving you luxurious, kissable lips with amazingly comfortable wear.