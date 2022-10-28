Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez
Lip Soufflé Matte Cream Lipstick
$20.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
More from Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez
Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
BUY
$34.00
Sephora
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez
Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
BUY
$20.00
Sephora
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez
Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
BUY
$20.00
Sephora
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez
Stay Vulnerable Melting Cream Blush
BUY
$27.00
Sephora
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted