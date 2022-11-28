Lip Smacker

Coca-cola Flavored Lip Balm, 8 Count

$11.00 $7.36

PARTY FUN: Coca-Cola flavored Lip Smacker lip glosses offer smoothing moisture and lip refreshment in one. Includes one each of: Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Cherry, Coca-Cola Vanilla, Sprite, Barq's Root Beer, Fanta Grape, Fanta Orange, Fanta Strawberry. LIP GLOSS: For a touch of color that's more subtle than lipstick or a high-shine gloss to make your lips look fuller and plumper, Lip Smacker lip glosses are a necessary addition to any makeup set. Keep your lips looking shiny, full and deliciously kissable. HYDRATE AND PROTECT: Lip Smackers flavored lip balms come in a wide variety of flavors to delight your senses and keep lips smooth, moisturized, and protected. Makes a great party favor LIP SMACKIN': We've been your trusted choice for flavored lip balms and lip glosses since we introduced the first flavored lip balm on the market. From cotton candy to Dr. Pepper, we've got your flavor BEST FLAVOR FOREVER: Since 1973, we have put smiles on lips around the globe. We hope our authentic flavors, scents, and colorfully designed balms, glosses, nail polishes, and makeup sets make you happy Great-Tasting Treats. Party Fun. Enjoy the authentic taste of your favorite beverage flavors in a lip gloss that's as good for your lips as it tastes. Coca-Cola flavored Lip Smacker lip glosses offer smoothing moisture and lip refreshment in one. Party Pack assortment means you can take one with you wherever you go. Includes one each of: Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Cherry, Coca-Cola Vanilla, Sprite, Barqis Root Beer, Fanta Grape, Fanta Orange, Fanta Strawberry.