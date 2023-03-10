Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Laneige
Lip Sleeping Mask – Sweet Candy 20g
£19.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Cult Beauty
Need a few alternatives?
Alexandra Soveral
Mandarin Kiss - Lip Balm
BUY
£17.00
Alexandra Soveral
Laneige
Lip Sleeping Mask Intense Hydration - Original
BUY
$24.00
Sephora
Laneige
Lip Sleeping Mask Intense Hydration - Gummy Bear
BUY
$24.00
Sephora
Dove
Relaxing Body Wash Pump - Lavender Oil And Chamomile
BUY
$29.91
Amazon
More from Laneige
Laneige
Lip Sleeping Mask Intense Hydration - Original
BUY
$24.00
Sephora
Laneige
Lip Sleeping Mask Intense Hydration - Gummy Bear
BUY
$24.00
Sephora
Laneige
Water Sleeping Mask
BUY
$32.00
Laneige
Laneige
Lip Sleeping Mask Nourish & Hydrate
BUY
$24.00
Laneige
More from Skin Care
Alexandra Soveral
Mandarin Kiss - Lip Balm
BUY
£17.00
Alexandra Soveral
Laneige
Lip Sleeping Mask - Sweet Candy 20g
BUY
£19.00
Cult Beauty
Laneige
Lip Sleeping Mask Intense Hydration - Original
BUY
$24.00
Sephora
Laneige
Lip Sleeping Mask Intense Hydration - Gummy Bear
BUY
$24.00
Sephora
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted