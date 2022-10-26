Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Laneige
Lip Sleeping Mask Intense Hydration With Vitamin C
$24.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
Need a few alternatives?
Coola
Refreshing Water Cream Spf 50
BUY
$48.00
Ulta
Drunk Elephant
Pekee™ Cleansing Bar
BUY
$28.00
Sephora
Plantopia
And Relax...face & Space Mist
BUY
£18.00
Plantopia
Acnecide
Purifide Daily Moisturiser Spf30
BUY
£14.99
Superdrug
More from Laneige
Laneige
Lip Sleeping Mask Intense Hydration With Vitamin C
BUY
$24.00
Sephora
Laneige
Lip Sleeping Mask
BUY
$16.80
$24.00
Amazon
Laneige
Lip Sleeping Mask Berry 20ml
BUY
£13.90
£16.40
Amazon
Laneige
Lip Glowy Balm
BUY
$23.00
Adore Beauty
More from Skin Care
Coola
Refreshing Water Cream Spf 50
BUY
$48.00
Ulta
Drunk Elephant
Pekee™ Cleansing Bar
BUY
$28.00
Sephora
Plantopia
And Relax...face & Space Mist
BUY
£18.00
Plantopia
Acnecide
Purifide Daily Moisturiser Spf30
BUY
£14.99
Superdrug
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted