Mamonde

Lip Sleeping Mask

$14.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Pamper your pout! Smooth on Mamonde's Lip Sleeping Mask before bed to intensely soothe and moisturize lips while you sleep and awaken to a dreamy-soft, radiantly luscious pout. Enhanced with antioxidant-rich plum blossom extract, shea and muru muru butters to help lock in moisture, this ultra-hydrating formula also doubles as a glossy day balm. The beautiful blooms of plum trees flourish in late winter, signaling the welcome arrival of spring with their colorful petals and gentle fragrance. Suitable for all skin types. Vegan certified.