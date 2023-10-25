Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Laneige
Lip Sleeping Mask
$31.00
$24.80
Buy Now
Review It
At Adore Beauty
Need a few alternatives?
UZU
Lip Treatment In -4 Black
BUY
$22.00
Ichiban Mart
Melt Cosmetics
Ultra Matte Lipstick
BUY
$22.00
Nordstrom
Urban Decay
Vice Lip Bond Glossy Longwear Liquid Lipstick
BUY
$27.00
Ulta
Makeup Revolution
Makeup Revolution Midnight Kiss Lipstick
BUY
$9.70
Look Fantastic
More from Laneige
Laneige
Lip Sleeping Mask
BUY
$16.80
$24.00
Amazon
Laneige
Water Sleeping Mask
BUY
$22.40
$32.00
Amazon
Laneige
Laneige Cream Skin Refillable Toner & Moisturizer With Ceramides And Peptides
BUY
$36.00
Sephora
Laneige
Water Bank Moisture Cream
BUY
€34.95
Sephora
More from Makeup
UZU
Lip Treatment In -4 Black
BUY
$22.00
Ichiban Mart
Melt Cosmetics
Ultra Matte Lipstick
BUY
$22.00
Nordstrom
Urban Decay
Vice Lip Bond Glossy Longwear Liquid Lipstick
BUY
$27.00
Ulta
Makeup Revolution
Makeup Revolution Midnight Kiss Lipstick
BUY
$9.70
Look Fantastic
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted