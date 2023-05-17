Laneige

The famous/award-winning/cult favorite/holy grail of lip products - the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is designed to keep lips moisturised and hydrated while you sleep so that you awake with soft and supple lips. Famous the world over for its deeply rejuvenating formula, this lip sleeping mask can reduce flakiness and dryness overnight. Available in four delicious flavors and simple to use, it’s obvious why this Laneige lip sleeping mask is so popular. What are the key benefits of the Laneige Lip Sleeping Masks? Smoothes lips Plumps the appearance of lips Leaves lips feeling soft and supple in the morning Keeps lips hydrated while you sleep Reduces flakiness and dryness Rejuvenates lips What flavors are available of the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask? Berry Gummy Bear Sweet Candy Vanilla Mango (Limited Edition) What are the key ingredients of the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask? Berry Mix Complex™ This complex is rich in antioxidants from a nutritious blend of strawberries, cranberries, goji berries and blueberries to soothe and soften - revealing smooth and supple lips. Vitamin C Also rich in antioxidants, Vitamin C aids with protecting against external aggressors. Coconut Oil, Shea Butter and Murumuru Seed Butter These ingredients work to nourish lips and deliver lasting hydration and moisture while you sleep. How do you use the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask? Using the applicator, apply generously to the lips in the evening and leave on overnight. Gently wipe off or cleanse in the morning.