COSRX's Lip Sleep Ceramide Lip Butter Sleeping Mask is a creamy, smoothing overnight treatment for dry lips. Infused with shea butter and naturally derived ceramides, this balmy formula helps soften and quench chapped skin for supple, moisturized lips by morning. Benefits Quenches dry, chapped lips as you sleep Non-greasy formula provides lasting hydration Smooths and softens texture for supple, kissable lips Key Ingredients Ceramides: Waxy skin-restoring lipids that help reinforce skin barrier function and prevent dryness Shea Butter: A natural skin protectant that seals in moisture and improves skin softness Coconut Oil: A plant oil rich in fatty acids that restore skin suppleness