Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Yves Saint Laurent
Lip Showroom Lipstick Vault
$250.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
An ultimate designer-lip gift box that features four iconic finishes, and bestselling lipsticks in 10 shades.
More from Yves Saint Laurent
Yves Saint Laurent
Mascara Volume Effet Faux Cils Flash Lash Primer
$29.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Yves Saint Laurent
Eyeliner Effet Faux Cils Shocking
$34.00
from
Yves Saint Laurent
BUY
Yves Saint Laurent
Rouge Volupte Rock'n Shine Lipstick
$38.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Yves Saint Laurent
Pure Shots Perfect Plumper Face Cream
$88.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted