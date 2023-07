Kylie Cosmetics

Lip Shine Lacquer

$19.00 $11.40

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta

Summary Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty™ Vegan Clean Ingredients The Kylie Cosmetics Lip Shine Lacquer delivers highly pigmented color payoff with a lightweight, luminous shiny finish. Formulated with nourishing ingredients that helps care for the lips while leaving them ultra-soft. This comfortable, non-sticky formula looks and feels amazing on the lips.