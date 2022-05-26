Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Bloom and Blossom
Lip Service Nourishing Lip Balm
£10.00
Buy Now
Review It
At LookFantastic
Need a few alternatives?
La Roche-Posay
Cicaplast Baume Lips
BUY
£7.00
LookFantastic
Bloom and Blossom
Lip Service Nourishing Lip Balm
BUY
£10.00
LookFantastic
Tatcha
Camellia Gold Spun Lip Balm
BUY
£28.00
Tatcha
IMAGE Skincare
Image Skincare Ormedic Lip Enhancement Complex, 0.25
BUY
$24.00
Amazon
More from Skin Care
Clean & Clear
Oil Absorbing Sheets
BUY
$26.99
Amazon
Garnier
Micellar Water Facial Cleanser For Delicate Skin
BUY
$7.99
Chemist Warehouse
La Roche-Posay
Cicaplast Baume Lips
BUY
£7.00
LookFantastic
Bloom and Blossom
Lip Service Nourishing Lip Balm
BUY
£10.00
LookFantastic
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted