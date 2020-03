Dermstore

Lip Quench (0.28 Oz.)

$12.00 $9.60

Buy Now Review It

At DermStore

DermStore Lip Quench hydrates and softens lips with nutrient-rich emollients that lock in moisture. Soybean, olive and sweet almond oils smooth dry, chapped lips while providing hydration and comfort. Ideal for wearing alone or over a matte lipstick for a touch of gloss.