Rouje

Lip Palette Les 4 Rouje Powder

$45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Violet Grey

French It-girl Jeanne Damas designed this palette so that everyone can recreate her signature blurry red lip. The smooth, powdery texture wraps lips with long-lasting, shine-free color. For an imperfectly perfect finish, use your finger to apply this multipurpose formula directly to lips, cheeks, or eyes.