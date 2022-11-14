Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Dior
Lip Maximizer Serum
$38.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
Need a few alternatives?
Dr Paw Paw
Balm Ultimate Red
BUY
£6.00
Beauty Bay
Lanolips
101 Ointment
BUY
£10.99
Boots
Vaseline
Tin Cocoa Butter
BUY
£2.49
Superdrug
Palmer's
Cocoa Butter Formula Cocoa Butter Lip Balm
BUY
£1.99
Boots
More from Dior
Dior
Lip Maximizer Serum
BUY
$38.00
Sephora
Dior
24 Dior Surprises Advent Calendar
BUY
$820.00
Dior
Dior
Dior Addict Lip Tint
BUY
$38.00
Dior
Dior
Adventskalender 24 Dior Überraschungen
BUY
€480.00
Dior
More from Skin Care
Glossier
The Cross Country Kit
BUY
$50.00
Glossier
SBTRCT
Gentle Foaming Cleanser Kit
BUY
£22.50
£30.00
SBTRCT
Lano
Lips Fruities 101 Ointment Set
BUY
$39.00
Anthropologie
Sand & Sky
Detox And Glow Kit
BUY
£125.00
£178.60
Sand & Sky
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted