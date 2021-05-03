Giorgio Armani

Lip Maestro Matte Liquid Lipstick

$38.00

At Macy's

The #1 Liquid Lipstick in the U.S.*, Lip Maestro delivers intense color payoff, a matte finish, and ultimate comfort. Featuring a breakthrough formula, Lip Maestro infuses lips with intense color, a velvet matte finish, and delivers hydration and comfort so lips feel as luxurious as they look. WHAT IT DOES: Lips appear instantly fuller and more vibrant. This non-drying, long-lasting liquid matte lipstick features a non-sticky texture for 8 hours of longwear comfort. HOW TO USE: Use the pointed edge of the applicator as a lip liner, to define the lip contour. Then use the flat side to fill in for a bold lip look. USE WITH: Giorgio Armani Beauty Smooth Silk Lip Pencil 2020 Best Liquid Lipstick Glamour Beauty Award for Lip Maestro Matte Nature (Shades 100, 101, 102, 206, 207, 415, 522, 523, 524, 525, 601) Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 10220387