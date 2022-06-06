Giorgio Armani

Lip Maestro

Introducing Giorgio Armani Lip Maestro, a lip lacquer with a velvety texture and radiant finish. Lips are full, plumped and hydrated with a burst of intense colour. With a luminous velvet finish and non-sticky texture, lips will be bathed in comfortable colour for hours on end. The gel formula plumps and hydrates lips for smoother, radiant colour. With beautiful intense colour that fades away to reveal an illuminating lip stain, Giorgio Armani Lip Maestro creates an intense and sensual look to lips. Why Do I Need Giorgio Armani Lip Maestro? Lip lacquer Velvet finish that fades to reveal a stain Colour lasts for up to eight hours Gel formula smoothes and hydrates lips Vibrant, pigmented colours Luxurious red packaging and logo closure 6.6ml Created by Giorgio Armani International Makeup Artist Linda Cantello, Lip Maestro offers a range of pure, vibrant colours that fit with every complexion. Luxurious colour in a luminous matte formula enhances and defines the lips for a flawless finish. With a soft, flexible applicator, Lip Maestro smoothly and evenly applies to lips and feels comfortable and hydrating to wear for up to eight hours. Created with the signature Armani attention to detail, Lip Maestro features luxurious red packaging and a Giorgio Armani logo closure. A gel texture and velvety finish combine with intense wear and colour for a truly innovative formula.