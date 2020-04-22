NYX Professional Makeup

Lip Lingerie Liquid Lipstick

When in doubt, go nude. Get ready to slip into something seductive with NYX Professional Makeup's Lip Lingerie Liquid Lipstick, a weightless liquid lipstick with a plush matte finish. The best way to describe both lingerie and Lip Lingerie Liquid Lipsticks: silky, light and mostly nude. But unlike lingerie, these matte liquid lipsticks will stay on for a long time. Its long-lasting and no-smudge formula delivers lightweight and all-over luscious color. Looking for the best liquid lipstick that won't dry out your lips? Every stunning shade of this nude lipstick is infused with vitamin E to help lips look and feel ultra-soft. With a light as a feather, buttery texture, Lip Lingerie Liquid Lipstick dries to a velvety finish. In a single stroke, the creamy formula gives your lips excellent color payoff and pigmentation. Lip Lingerie has a nude for everyone and every mood. Available in a wide range of color-kissed nudes, from chocolate brown to warm mahogany red, to classic nude beige and pinkish nude lipstick. Each sultry shade of this nude matte lipstick will coat the curves of your lips with irresistibly creamy color. Look sultry up until bedtime with no re-application.Featuring a vegan formula with no animal-derived ingredients or by-products, all NYX Professional Makeup products are proudly cruelty-free and PETA certified.Key Benefits: