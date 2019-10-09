NYX Cosmetics

Slip into something seductive with NYX Professional Makeup Lip Lingerie! This luxurious and long-lasting natural liquid lipstick is infused with vitamin E, and delivers a weightless plush matte finish. Available in gorgeous matte nude liquid lipstick color-kissed shades, from cinnamon pink colored Ruffle Trim, to chocolate brown Beauty Mark, warm mahogany red; Exotic, to the classic nude beige; Satin Ribbon. Each sultry shade will coat the curves of your lips with irresistibly creamy long wearing lip color. Discover a nude for every mood with Lip Lingerie!