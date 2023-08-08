United States
Too Faced
Lip Injection Extreme Instant & Long Term Plumper Bubblegum Yum
$26.00
The MECCA view: A lip plumper for immediate satisfaction and long-term results; this is a day-and-night-use gloss for lips that appear full and pouty from your very first application and plumper over time thanks to scientifically-proven, advanced lip volumizing technologies. The glossy tinted formula naturally and dramatically hydrates, nourishes, and increases lip volume.