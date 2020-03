Glossier

What it is: A comfortable, long-wearing lip gloss with a glassy finish Why it's special: Fuzzy doe-foot applicator scoops up just the right amount of gloss, giving you instant shine in one swipe Vitamin E and Jojoba Oil keep lips cushiony soft and moisturized Comes in three shades: Clear for a transparent crystal finish, Holographic for an opalescent shimmer, and Red for a subtle, sheer tint