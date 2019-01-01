Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Clutches
NARS
Lip Gloss
C$32.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
A moisturizing lip gloss for subtle, everyday glamour, enriched with nourishing ingredients for long-lasting, comfortable wear and a luminous shine.
Need a few alternatives?
Louis Vuitton
Clutch
£212.00
from
Designer Vintage
BUY
Jenny Bird
Ora Hoops Earrings In Gold
C$115.00
from
Jenny Bird
BUY
Essie
Nail Polish, Blues, Go Overboard
C$11.91
from
Amazon
BUY
Coral & Tusk
Evil Eye Pouch
$38.00
from
Maisonette
BUY
More from NARS
NARS
Narsissist Wanted Mini Eyeshadow Palette
$25.00
from
NARS
BUY
NARS
Radiant Creamy Concealer
£24.00
from
NARS
BUY
NARS
Velvet Matte Lip Pencil In Cruella
£22.00
from
NARS
BUY
NARS
Velvet Matte Lipstick Pencil In Dragon Girl
£22.00
from
NARS
BUY
More from Clutches
Coach
Alexa Turnlock Clutch
$195.00
$117.00
from
Coach
BUY
H&M
Faux Fur Clutch
$59.99
$30.99
from
H&M
BUY
Amazon
Acrylic Clutch
$55.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Little Liffner
Oyster Croc-effect Leather Clutch
$650.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted