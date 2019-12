Beautycounter

Lip Gloss

$29.00 $24.65

Buy Now Review It

At Beautycounter

Infinitely wearable color. Enviably lustrous shine. One swipe of this moisturizing gloss saturates lips in beautifully sheer color and high-impact shine. Infused with a delectable natural vanilla flavor and featuring a unique teardrop applicator, this formula goes on smoothly with no stickiness.