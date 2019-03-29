Glossier Play
Lip Gloss
£11.00
At Glossier
We took everything you love about lip gloss, got rid of everything you don’t, and formulated the perfect Lip Gloss. Our formula gives lips one thing: cushiony, crystal clear shine—no gluey feeling, no stickiness, no grittiness, no glitter. The fuzzy doe-foot applicator glides on a delightfully lightweight layer for a comfortable, glassy finish that won’t disappear after an hour (oooh yeeeah). And because it’s Glossier, your lips stay soft and hydrated thanks to moisturising Vitamin E. Shine on, friend.