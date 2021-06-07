NARS

Lip Gloss

$24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

Lavishes lips with sheer, shimmering color in a smooth, non-sticky formula. Luminous. Limitless. Slick into a full-spectrum of glosses that redefine shine. Everyday neutrals to bold brights glaze lips with creamy, comfortable color. Enriched with nourishing ingredients for ultra-smooth, supple, non-sticky wear. A doe-foot applicator smoothly glides across lips with comfort and precision, leaving deep shine and shimmering color. Shine on. Show off. WHAT IT DOES: Stunning color. Express unlimited looks and moods with an expansive shade range. Sophisticated shine. Beautifully coats lips with sheer, natural shine for subtle everyday glamour. Helps hydrate and protect lips Nourishing formula helps hydrate and smooth fine lines, helping to keep lips looking and feeling soft and supple. KEY INGREDIENTS: Potent Sea Lavender helps protect against the signs of aging. HOW TO USE: Wear alone or over any NARS lip product. For a light application, apply with fingertip and tap the color onto the lips. Use a dab of gloss on the center of the bottom lip to make the lip look shiny without feathering. Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 5118509