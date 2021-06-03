Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Pat McGrath
Lip Fetish Divinyl Lip Shine
$36.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
What it is: A balm with rich color and lacquer-like shine that locks in hydration with lychee extract and coconut butter.
Need a few alternatives?
Freck Beauty
Cheekslime Blush + Lip Tint With Plant Collagen
BUY
$22.00
Sephora
Pat McGrath
Lip Fetish Divinyl Lip Shine
BUY
$36.00
Sephora
Charlotte Tilbury
Tinted Love Lip & Cheek Stain - Look Of Love Collection
BUY
$34.00
Sephora
Fenty Beauty
Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick
BUY
$7.00
$18.00
Sephora
More from Pat McGrath
Pat McGrath
Mask Majorness 001
BUY
$18.00
Pat McGrath
Pat McGrath
Mattetrance™ Lipstick
BUY
$38.00
Sephora
Pat McGrath
Pat Mcgrath Labs Mattetrance™ Lipstick In Deep Void 210
BUY
C$53.00
Sephora
Pat McGrath
Pat Mcgrath Labs Mattetrance™ Lipstick In Deep Void 210
BUY
$40.00
Sephora
More from Makeup
Freck Beauty
Cheekslime Blush + Lip Tint With Plant Collagen
BUY
$22.00
Sephora
Too Faced
Lip Injection Maximum Plump Extra Strength Lip Plumper
BUY
$16.00
Sephora
Pat McGrath
Lip Fetish Divinyl Lip Shine
BUY
$36.00
Sephora
Juvia's Place
Blushed Duo
BUY
$15.00
Juvia's Place
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted