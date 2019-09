Sleek Makeup

Lip Dose Soft Matte Lipclick

$7.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Sleek MakeUP's Lip Dose Soft Matte LipClick provides precision application for a fuss-free bold lip. The creamy, full-coverage formulation combines matte-finish emollients with soft-focus and texturizing powders for a mousse-like finish and even color dispersal. 1 Click, 1 Dose!