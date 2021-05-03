Victoria Beckham Beauty

Lip Definer

A daily definer to gently enhance your lips with soft, waterproof pigment, Victoria Beckham Beauty’s Lip Definer applies without snagging or skipping to seamlessly sculpt with a choice of six nearly-bare hues. The product Victoria doesn’t feel ‘dressed’ without, this pencil outlines, primes and amplifies with creamy, smudge-proof colour. The nourishing blend is enriched with precious peptides to provide a firming, volumising benefit, while vitamin E helps to shield against everyday stress from aggressors. Waterproof, non-feathering and vegan, choose from six naked shades to lend depth to the spectrum of lip tones: ‘01’ (pale peach for fair to light lip tones), ‘02’ (neutral beige-brown for light to medium lip tones – this is VB’s go-to natural hue), ‘03’ (pink-mauve for light to medium lip tones – VB’s perfect pinkish-nude), ‘04’ (rosy brown for medium lip tones), ‘05’ (caramel for tan to deep lip tones) and ‘06’ (chestnut for deep to rich lip tones).