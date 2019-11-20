Em Cosmetics

Lip Cushion

$22.00

TINTED LIP LUMINIZER Magic Hour is a sheer peachy-nude. Universally flattering, this peachy-nude shade luminizes your lips with a sheer touch of color. Formulated with a nourishing blend of Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin E, this ultra-comfortable balm melts on contact for a buttery and lip-hugging texture.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ FEATURES + BENEFITS Formulated with Hyaluronic Acid for an enhanced hydrating experience Infused with Vitamin E, which is known to ease environmental aggressors Unique balm transforms on contact into a luxurious cushion texture with a glossy finish Cruelty-free and gluten-free USAGE Twist base of the applicator to propel formula. Apply directly to lips and reapply as needed. Propel a small amount of formula at a time, once the product is propelled you can not retract. PRO-TIPS Apply alone for a natural look or as a base for other lip products Layer Morning Dew on top for multidimensional wet like shine For extra dimension, apply lip liner in a neutral shade that matches your lip color and top with lip cushion INSPIRATION ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ "By far my favorite must-have product. I've gone through 5 of these in the past year. I've dreamt of a lip product that you can use daily that nourishes and hugs your lips with a subtle tint. It's like a lip mask for the day time. On its own, it gives your lips a beautiful, hydrated, healthy glow but it's perfect as a base to any lipstick or liquid lipstick."- Michelle Phan 1.6 g / 0.05 oz INGREDIENTS